Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visteon in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of Visteon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.