Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $49.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 12,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,288,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

