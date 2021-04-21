Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.00.

NYSE V opened at $223.28 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.99 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The company has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

