Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $295.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRTS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.84. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.