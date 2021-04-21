Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

