Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s current price.

VEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Vine Energy stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

