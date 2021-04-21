Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s current price.
VEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
Vine Energy stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
