Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.