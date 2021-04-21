Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

