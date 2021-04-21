Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.