Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,932,007 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. The company has a market cap of £14.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

