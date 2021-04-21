Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Vicor reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05. Vicor has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.61 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.