Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $509,140.53 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,725. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,292 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

