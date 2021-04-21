Vertiv (VRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRT stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

