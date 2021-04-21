Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

