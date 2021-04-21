Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $195.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.50 million and the lowest is $190.58 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $291.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $863.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 10,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $466,520.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 199.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

