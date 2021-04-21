VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Achieves $4.61 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $19,772.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,389.69 or 0.99859504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00036633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00151687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000883 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006039 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,596,149 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

