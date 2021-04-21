Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Dominick Colangelo Sells 40,000 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,346,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

