Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 281,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $12,325,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $8,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

