Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $104.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $529.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,301. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

