VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $16.35 billion and $3.36 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

