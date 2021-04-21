Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,204,000 after buying an additional 107,338 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 102,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.