Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $215.08. 118,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $194.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

