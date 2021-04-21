Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.46. The company had a trading volume of 147,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

