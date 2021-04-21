Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $281.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $157.95 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

