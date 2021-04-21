Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

