Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Increased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 14.4% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cordant Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 620,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

