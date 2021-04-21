Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.19. 12,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.