Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $36,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,660. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69.

