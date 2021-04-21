Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 11.4% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 163,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.