Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

