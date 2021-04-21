Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 406,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 226,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

