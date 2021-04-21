Vail Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 481% compared to the average daily volume of 712 call options.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $310.29 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $146.92 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

