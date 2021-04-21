Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.94

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Vai has a market cap of $225.52 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00276789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.23 or 0.00972400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00671142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.24 or 1.00663793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 239,110,396 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

