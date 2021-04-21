Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Separately, Danske lowered Uponor Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of UPNRF stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

