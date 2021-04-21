uPlexa (UPX) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. uPlexa has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $76,285.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

