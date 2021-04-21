Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UEIC. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $769.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

