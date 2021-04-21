United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 320,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,364,395. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

