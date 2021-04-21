United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne Sells 10,757 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

