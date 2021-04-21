United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.