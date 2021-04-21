United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

