United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after buying an additional 374,232 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. 2,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

