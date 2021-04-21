United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

