Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.80. 63,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

