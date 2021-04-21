Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

