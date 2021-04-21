Unifi Protocol DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.48 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $87.63 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $24.36 or 0.00042950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00309887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00023280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

