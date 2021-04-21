Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.86 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

