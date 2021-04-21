UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NUMV stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.