Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $4,132,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 49,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

