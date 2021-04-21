Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $316.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.88 and a 200-day moving average of $285.42. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.88.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

