UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 345,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.