UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,058,700 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $15.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

